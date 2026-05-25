JMM flags horse-trading fears in Jharkhand ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has written to the Election Commission expressing apprehensions over possible horse trading by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
The party, in its letter, stated that although the BJP has only 21 MLAs in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and BJP State President Aditya Sahu have publicly announced that the party will field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
In the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the ruling alliance currently has the support of 56 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, enough to ensure the victory of two Rajya Sabha candidates.
Bhattacharya further pointed out in his letter that the BJP, which has 21 MLAs in the Assembly, has publicly announced its decision to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite lacking sufficient numbers. He also alleged that there could be attempts to influence legislators through unethical means during the election process.
“Since the BJP lacks the required number of legislators to secure victory on its own, there is a possibility that attempts may be made to influence MLAs through large monetary offers, unethical pressure tactics, and intimidation in order to secure votes in its favour,” Bhattacharya stated in his letter.
The JMM has urged the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election and sought active vigilance by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, Central Vigilance Commission and Anti-Corruption Bureau during the polling process.
Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand are scheduled to take place on June 18. One of the seats has remained vacant since the demise of Shibu Soren last year, while the other seat will fall vacant as the tenure of BJP leader Deepak Prakash comes to an end.
According to party sources, the JMM is considering sending a woman member from the Soren family to the Rajya Sabha this time. While party functionaries have maintained silence on the issue, insiders claim priority is likely to be given to someone from the family.
The names being discussed for the candidature include Shibu Soren’s daughter Anjali Soren; wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren; and Hemlata Soren, the first wife of Hemant Soren’s younger brother Basant Soren.
Since none of the three women has represented the party in the Rajya Sabha so far, the JMM is reportedly giving serious thought to fielding a new face in the upcoming election.
The ruling alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren currently holds 56 seats in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, with 34 MLAs, is the largest constituent of the alliance, while the Indian National Congress, with 16 MLAs, is the second-largest partner. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has four seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation has two MLAs in the Assembly.
The NDA, on the other hand, has 24 seats, including BJP’s 21, and one seat each held by the Lok Janshakti Party, All Jharkhand Students Union and Janata Dal (United).