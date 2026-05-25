JMM flags horse-trading fears in Jharkhand ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has written to the Election Commission expressing apprehensions over possible horse trading by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The party, in its letter, stated that although the BJP has only 21 MLAs in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and BJP State President Aditya Sahu have publicly announced that the party will field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya stated that the ruling alliance currently has the support of 56 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, enough to ensure the victory of two Rajya Sabha candidates.

Bhattacharya further pointed out in his letter that the BJP, which has 21 MLAs in the Assembly, has publicly announced its decision to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite lacking sufficient numbers. He also alleged that there could be attempts to influence legislators through unethical means during the election process.

“Since the BJP lacks the required number of legislators to secure victory on its own, there is a possibility that attempts may be made to influence MLAs through large monetary offers, unethical pressure tactics, and intimidation in order to secure votes in its favour,” Bhattacharya stated in his letter.