Nagas stage protest in Imphal demanding release of six civilians

A protest rally broke out in Manipur's capital Imphal on Monday when hundreds of Nagas demanded an immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants.

Organised by the Naga People's Union Imphal, the rally, joined by several members of the Meitei community, began from the Tribal Market area in Imphal East district and headed towards the chief minister's bungalow.

The protesters were stopped by a large contingent of security personnel near the Palace Gate, around 200 metres from the chief minister's residence, after marching nearly 300 metres, officials said.

A delegation of the union was, however, allowed to go and submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.

In the memorandum, the organisation demanded immediate action against armed Kuki militants allegedly involved in the abduction of six Naga civilians.

It also sought the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen from the council of ministers, alleging that her husband heads the militant outfit, Kuki National Front (Presidential), and was responsible for the abduction.