NIA raids three places in J&K over Jama'at-e-Islami terror funding links

NEW DELHI: Tightening the noose around the banned Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) organisation over alleged terror activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at three places in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for terror funding.
The agency is probing the separatist and secessionist activities carried out by the banned organisation under UAPA.
“The searches, conducted at three locations in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Kashmir, led to the recovery of several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related to the activities of JeI and its various trusts/associations in J&K,” the agency said.
During investigations, the federal probing agency found that JeI was actively involved in collecting terror funds and fueling terrorism in the valley and other parts of India.
It was engaged in collecting funds domestically and internationally in the name of donations for charity and welfare activities such as health and education.
“It was diverting such funds towards violent, secessionist activities and channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and others through well-organised networks of cadres,” the agency said.
The JeI terror conspiracy further involved radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable Kashmiri youth as new members (Rukuns) for carrying out secessionist activities.
The federal probing agency is continuing with its investigation in the case in a bid to end the outfit’s secessionist activities and dismantle the terror network operating in J&K.
In 2019, the Central government had declared J&K-based Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an ‘unlawful association’ under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, stating it was in close touch with terrorist outfits, supporting secession and terrorist groups fighting for it and indulging in subversive activities.
The Centre had also stated that the organisation is involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.
Jamaat-e-Islami, known for its pro-Pakistan stance, was also banned in 1975 as part of a general crackdown during the Emergency. It had then strongly opposed the Indira-Abdullah Accord and called it a gross violation of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue. Thereafter, it was banned by the then V P Singh government in 1990, only for the ban to be lifted by the P V Narasimha Rao government in 1993.