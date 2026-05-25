NIA raids three places in J&K over Jama'at-e-Islami terror funding links

NEW DELHI: Tightening the noose around the banned Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) organisation over alleged terror activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at three places in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for terror funding.

The agency is probing the separatist and secessionist activities carried out by the banned organisation under UAPA.

“The searches, conducted at three locations in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Kashmir, led to the recovery of several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related to the activities of JeI and its various trusts/associations in J&K,” the agency said.

During investigations, the federal probing agency found that JeI was actively involved in collecting terror funds and fueling terrorism in the valley and other parts of India.

It was engaged in collecting funds domestically and internationally in the name of donations for charity and welfare activities such as health and education.

“It was diverting such funds towards violent, secessionist activities and channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and others through well-organised networks of cadres,” the agency said.