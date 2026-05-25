Punjab plans strict ‘no-go zones’ for strays as dog bite cases surge

A senior government official confirmed that the formal action plan will be released this week, with the initial phase focusing heavily on highways. Civic bodies will collaborate with the Transport Department, Public Works Department, National Highways authorities, and the state police to clear stray cattle and animals from major roads.

Signboards featuring emergency helpline numbers will also be installed, allowing citizens to report stray animals immediately. The policy shift comes amid an alarming rise in dog bite incidents across the state, with Punjab recording 3.34 lakh dog bite cases last year. The crisis has intensified this year, with more than 1.37 lakh cases reported in the first four months alone, averaging over 1,100 cases daily.

To counter the menace, the government plans to set up Animal Birth Control centers in all 23 districts of Punjab, expanding from the current 18 centers which currently sterilize approximately 3,500 dogs each month. Additionally, the state plans to construct new dog pounds to house and care for stray animals in compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules. Punjab currently operates only one dog pound, located in the Haibowal area of Ludhiana, which accommodates around 500 dogs, a severely inadequate capacity for the state's 166 urban local bodies.