Punjab plans strict ‘no-go zones’ for strays as dog bite cases surge

CHANDIGARH: In a major policy shift, the Punjab government is planning to establish "no-go zones" for stray dogs and cattle across the state in accordance with directions from the Supreme Court. This move marks a significant turnaround from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's earlier remarks suggesting the euthanasia of stray dogs, a proposal for which the government had no official policy in place.
According to official sources, the state’s Local Government Department has begun identifying high-priority areas where stray animals will be strictly prohibited. These restricted zones are expected to be established along major highways and around critical public infrastructure, including educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, parks, religious places, bus stands, railway stations, and airports.
Before these zones are officially designated, the government will map vulnerable locations and appoint dedicated nodal officers from respective departments for monitoring and enforcement. Within eight weeks, these officers will be tasked with preventing the entry of animals, strengthening fencing and gates, and ensuring scientific waste management to eliminate the food sources that attract strays.
The Local Government Department is expected to issue detailed implementation directives to all Deputy Commissioners, Municipal Corporations, and Panchayats across Punjab as part of its comprehensive strategic action plan.
A senior government official confirmed that the formal action plan will be released this week, with the initial phase focusing heavily on highways. Civic bodies will collaborate with the Transport Department, Public Works Department, National Highways authorities, and the state police to clear stray cattle and animals from major roads.
Signboards featuring emergency helpline numbers will also be installed, allowing citizens to report stray animals immediately. The policy shift comes amid an alarming rise in dog bite incidents across the state, with Punjab recording 3.34 lakh dog bite cases last year. The crisis has intensified this year, with more than 1.37 lakh cases reported in the first four months alone, averaging over 1,100 cases daily.
To counter the menace, the government plans to set up Animal Birth Control centers in all 23 districts of Punjab, expanding from the current 18 centers which currently sterilize approximately 3,500 dogs each month. Additionally, the state plans to construct new dog pounds to house and care for stray animals in compliance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules. Punjab currently operates only one dog pound, located in the Haibowal area of Ludhiana, which accommodates around 500 dogs, a severely inadequate capacity for the state's 166 urban local bodies.