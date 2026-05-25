Srinagar Diary | Government announces slew of austerity measures

The J&K government has introduced a series of austerity measures aimed at fiscal discipline, curbing non-essential expenditure, and promoting digital governance. As per an order by the Finance Department, the holding of exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences, and workshops outside UT has been strongly discouraged. Besides, a ban has been imposed on holding meetings and conferences in private hotels and commercial venues. The govt departments have been asked to ensure that condemned vehicles are auctioned and auction proceeds deposited as miscellaneous revenue before submission of any proposal for replacement vehicles.
No constitutional safeguards in J&K
J&K’s leaders have come under severe criticism for their failure to obtain constitutional safeguards for the UT. On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). In a rare unity after the Article 370 abrogation, the leaders of Leh and Kargil in Ladakh joined hands and agitated for constitutional safeguards and statehood with a legislature and eventually achieved success with the Centre agreeing to grant the cold desert constitutional safeguards and democratic setup more power than existing UTs under Article 371.
Anti-drug drive: 850 FIRs, 942 arrests
Since the launch of an anti-drug drive by L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu and Kashmir on April 11 to eradicate the growing drug menace from the region, law enforcement agencies have registered 850 NDPS FIRs and arrested 942 persons. According to officials, authorities have intensified financial investigations against narcotics syndicates by targeting illegally acquired assets linked to drug traffickers. As many as 55 houses belonging to drug traffickers have been sealed or demolished and 71 immovable properties worth approximately `46.32 crore attached or seized. Meanwhile, 34 properties valued at around `16.48 crore have also been demolished.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com