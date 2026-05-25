Technical snag leaves over 300 tourists stranded midair on Gulmarg Gondola; all rescued after eight-hour operation

The police, army and SDRF have completed the rescue operation to evacuate more than 300 tourists stranded midair after the cable car system developed technical problems at the ski resort of Gulmarg Gondola in north Kashmir on Monday afternoon, according to police. Officials said all stranded tourists have been rescued safely.

The incident unfolded at Gulmarg, one of Kashmir’s most visited tourist destinations and home to one of the world’s highest operating cable car systems.

Officials said 65 cable cars of the Gulmarg Gondola project were left suspended midair after the system developed a snag and malfunctioned in the afternoon.

The abrupt stoppage created panic among passengers, many of whom included families with children, elderly tourists, and visitors unfamiliar with high-altitude rescue conditions. Visuals circulating on social media showed anxious passengers trapped inside cabins for prolonged periods while rescue teams worked in difficult terrain to evacuate them safely.

According to officials, nearly 65 cabins were immobilised after the technical snag developed. Hundreds of tourists were believed to have been stranded across both phases of the Gondola service.

Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation involving teams from the police, CRPF, BSF, Army, SDRF and local tourism stakeholders, including ponywalas.

The rescue operation continued for over eight hours, during which rescue teams managed to safely evacuate all stranded tourists. A police official later confirmed that the operation had been completed successfully.

Earlier, according to Major General Manoj Joshi, the Army received information around 1 pm that the Gondola cable car system had malfunctioned.

“The 65 cable cars from phase I got struck midway. Most of the cable cars were full of people. Till 6 pm we had been able to rescue people trapped in 29-30 cable cars,” he said.

Officials said 10 of the 65 cable cars had no occupants.

The Gulmarg Gondola operates in two sections, with the first phase connecting Gulmarg to Kongdoori and the second phase linking Kongdoori to the Apharwat ridge, a major attraction for tourists and skiing enthusiasts.

Authorities immediately suspended operations of the cable car service after the malfunction was detected and activated emergency response protocols. A coordinated rescue operation involving the Indian Army, the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force, and local civil administration was launched shortly afterwards.