Technical snag leaves over 300 tourists stranded midair on Gulmarg Gondola; all rescued after eight-hour operation

The police, army and SDRF have completed the rescue operation to evacuate more than 300 tourists stranded midair after the cable car system developed technical problems at the ski resort of Gulmarg Gondola in north Kashmir on Monday afternoon, according to police. Officials said all stranded tourists have been rescued safely.
The incident unfolded at Gulmarg, one of Kashmir’s most visited tourist destinations and home to one of the world’s highest operating cable car systems.
Officials said 65 cable cars of the Gulmarg Gondola project were left suspended midair after the system developed a snag and malfunctioned in the afternoon.
The abrupt stoppage created panic among passengers, many of whom included families with children, elderly tourists, and visitors unfamiliar with high-altitude rescue conditions. Visuals circulating on social media showed anxious passengers trapped inside cabins for prolonged periods while rescue teams worked in difficult terrain to evacuate them safely.
According to officials, nearly 65 cabins were immobilised after the technical snag developed. Hundreds of tourists were believed to have been stranded across both phases of the Gondola service.
Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation involving teams from the police, CRPF, BSF, Army, SDRF and local tourism stakeholders, including ponywalas.
The rescue operation continued for over eight hours, during which rescue teams managed to safely evacuate all stranded tourists. A police official later confirmed that the operation had been completed successfully.
Earlier, according to Major General Manoj Joshi, the Army received information around 1 pm that the Gondola cable car system had malfunctioned.
“The 65 cable cars from phase I got struck midway. Most of the cable cars were full of people. Till 6 pm we had been able to rescue people trapped in 29-30 cable cars,” he said.
Officials said 10 of the 65 cable cars had no occupants.
The Gulmarg Gondola operates in two sections, with the first phase connecting Gulmarg to Kongdoori and the second phase linking Kongdoori to the Apharwat ridge, a major attraction for tourists and skiing enthusiasts.
Authorities immediately suspended operations of the cable car service after the malfunction was detected and activated emergency response protocols. A coordinated rescue operation involving the Indian Army, the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force, and local civil administration was launched shortly afterwards.
Rescue teams faced significant challenges during the operation because of the difficult mountain terrain, changing weather conditions, strong winds, and the sheer number of passengers stranded inside suspended cabins. Officials said trained personnel used specialised mountain rescue techniques to access the cabins and evacuate passengers in a phased and controlled manner.
Army personnel played a central role in the rescue effort, particularly because of their expertise in high-altitude operations in Kashmir’s mountainous regions. Teams worked continuously to reassure frightened passengers while carrying out evacuations under strict safety protocols.
Officials repeatedly stressed that all cabins remained structurally stable throughout the incident. Authorities also appealed to the public not to panic and assured families that the situation was under control.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the administration was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with rescue agencies on the ground. He stated that trained rescue teams had been deployed immediately and that all efforts were focused on ensuring the safe evacuation of stranded tourists.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the situation and directed senior officials, including top police officers and civil administration authorities, to oversee the rescue operation personally.
The incident led to tense and emotional scenes at the tourist site. Reports suggested that many passengers became distressed after being trapped for hours inside cabins suspended hundreds of feet above the ground. Families were seen waiting anxiously for updates as rescue teams continued operations cabin by cabin.
The Gulmarg Gondola is among the biggest attractions in Jammu and Kashmir and serves as a major driver of tourism in the region. Located in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the cable car system attracts tourists from across India and abroad throughout the year, especially during the winter ski season and the summer tourist rush.
The Gondola is considered a crucial part of Kashmir’s tourism economy, offering access to snow-covered slopes, trekking routes, and panoramic mountain views. Heavy tourist footfall during peak travel seasons often places enormous operational pressure on tourism infrastructure in the region.
Authorities said technical experts would inspect the Gondola system thoroughly before normal operations are resumed. Officials are expected to examine the precise cause of the malfunction, including whether weather conditions, technical failure, or operational issues contributed to the disruption.
(With inputs from Fayaz Wani)