CPI blames Centre’s economic policies for fuel price hike, calls for nationwide protest

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the continued rise in fuel prices, stating that the crisis is a result of the Narendra Modi government’s economic mismanagement, depreciation of the rupee, and increasing import vulnerability.

The party described the price hikes as “anti-people” and called for a nationwide protest against what it termed the government's “failed” policies.

“The government is now hiding behind the West Asian conflict as a convenient excuse. But the crisis is not solely because of the war. It is also a consequence of the Modi government’s economic mismanagement, the steadily falling value of the rupee, growing import vulnerability, and the surrender of India’s independent foreign policy before the US-Israel nexus,” the Left party said.

It added that the continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices for the fourth time in just 10 days exposes what it described as the thoroughly anti-people and corporate-driven character of the Modi government.