Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole; 16th since conviction in 2017

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a 57-year-old convict in rape and murder cases, walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Tuesday morning after being granted a 30-day parole -- the 16th time he had been released from prison since his conviction in 2017.

His latest release comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January.

Before that, he was out on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

He was also granted a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, a 21-day furlough in August 2024, and a three-week furlough in February 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have previously criticised the repeated grant of parole and furlough to Ram Rahim.