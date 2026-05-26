Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim walks out of jail on 30-day parole; 16th time since 2017 conviction

CHANDIGARH: After being granted a 30-day parole, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples today walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak of Haryana.

This is the 16th time he has been released since his 2017 conviction in a rape case.

He came out of the jail premises around 6:35 am in an SUV amid tight police security arrangements.

Earlier this year, Ram Rahim was granted a 40-day parole in January and before that he was released on a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

According to officers, Ram Rahim will stay at his Dera headquarters in Sirsa during the parole period.

He is not allowed to assemble his followers at his Deras, but he can address them virtually.

He had also received a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the Haryana assembly polls, besides a 21-day furlough in August 2024 and a three-week furlough in February 2022 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.