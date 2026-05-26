Dharmendra Pradhan holds talks with bank officials to revamp CBSE payment system after student complaints

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held extensive talks with senior officials of four public sector banks on revamping the payment gateway system of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The meeting was attended by representatives of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank, an official statement said.

The development comes amid concerns over the recent payment and technical issues faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation processes.

The minister stressed the need for a robust, reliable and student-friendly digital payment ecosystem, particularly for post-examination services such as re-evaluation, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and other fee-based processes.

He directed the banks to assist the CBSE in establishing robust payment protocols to ensure timely transactions, immediate resolution of payment-related issues, and automatic refunds in cases of excess or failed payments.

The banks have been asked to work closely with the CBSE to strengthen the payment gateway infrastructure through advanced technical safeguards, real-time monitoring and faster grievance redressal mechanisms, the statement said.

Pradhan urged the senior officials to accord the highest priority to this initiative so that students do not face technical glitches or payment failures in the future.

He called upon the banks to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient digital transactions.