Four men arrested for alleged involvement in abduction of Naga civilians in Manipur

A joint team of the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the abduction of six Naga civilians, who are believed to be still held hostage amid simmering tensions in the ethnic-conflict hit state.

According to police, the four men were arrested from the stretch between P Molding and Leilon Vaiphei inter-village road in the Kangpokpi district on Monday.

The arrested persons were identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51), Seikholet Khongsai (40), Lunminthang Dimngel (27) and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

Police said the four are suspected to be active members of armed village volunteer groups operating in the district and may have been involved in anti-social activities such as extortion, criminal intimidation, and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

"The role of the apprehended individuals in the abduction of six persons is suspected and will be ascertained during the course of investigation," a police statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Several people were allegedly abducted and taken hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush.

Police said 31 people, 14 Nagas, 16 Kukis and one Meitei, have since been released.

However, six Nagas are still missing.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, claimed that 14 members of the community are also being held hostage by Naga groups.

(With inputs from PTI)