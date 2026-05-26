Ghost villages rise as Uttarakhand records 213 deaths in 183 disasters since 2020

The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is increasingly emerging as one of India’s most fragile landscapes, with a rising number of geo-hydrological disasters linked to extreme weather and climate variability, according to a recent study.

The findings highlight a growing pattern of destruction across the mountainous region, where steep and unstable terrain continues to amplify the impact of natural hazards.

According to a research paper published in the journal Natural Hazards by Springer Nature, the state recorded 183 disaster incidents between 2020 and 2023. The data shows that 2022 was the most destructive year, with the monsoon months of July and August bearing the brunt of extreme weather events.

Prof. Vishwambhar Prasad Sati of Mizoram University, who led the study, said the region’s geography is a key factor in the increasing intensity of disasters. "The verticality and angularity of the Uttarakhand Himalaya further accentuate natural disasters," Prof. Sati told TNIE.

"The three-dimensional landscape, river valleys, and the middle Himalaya are highly influenced by all types of natural disasters, with the most severe impacts felt in densely populated areas near the Greater Himalaya."

The study highlights significant human and economic losses during the four-year period. A total of 213 lives were lost, along with the destruction of 301 houses, 40 bridges, and damage to nearly 5 kilometres of road infrastructure.