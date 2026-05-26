Ghost villages rise as Uttarakhand records 213 deaths in 183 disasters since 2020

The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is increasingly emerging as one of India’s most fragile landscapes, with a rising number of geo-hydrological disasters linked to extreme weather and climate variability, according to a recent study.
The findings highlight a growing pattern of destruction across the mountainous region, where steep and unstable terrain continues to amplify the impact of natural hazards.
According to a research paper published in the journal Natural Hazards by Springer Nature, the state recorded 183 disaster incidents between 2020 and 2023. The data shows that 2022 was the most destructive year, with the monsoon months of July and August bearing the brunt of extreme weather events.
Prof. Vishwambhar Prasad Sati of Mizoram University, who led the study, said the region’s geography is a key factor in the increasing intensity of disasters. "The verticality and angularity of the Uttarakhand Himalaya further accentuate natural disasters," Prof. Sati told TNIE.
"The three-dimensional landscape, river valleys, and the middle Himalaya are highly influenced by all types of natural disasters, with the most severe impacts felt in densely populated areas near the Greater Himalaya."
The study highlights significant human and economic losses during the four-year period. A total of 213 lives were lost, along with the destruction of 301 houses, 40 bridges, and damage to nearly 5 kilometres of road infrastructure.
The financial losses were substantial, with road damage alone exceeding 6 million USD, while the destruction of homes accounted for a further 1.8 million USD.
Landslides emerged as the most frequent hazard, accounting for 34.4% of total incidents. Flash floods made up 26.5%, while cloudbursts accounted for 14% of recorded disasters.
The research also maps disaster-prone regions across the state, identifying Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli as the most severely affected districts.
While the Greater Himalaya remains largely snow-covered and sparsely populated, and the plains of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are relatively less affected, the hill districts continue to face repeated disruptions.
"Medium-frequency disasters were noted in Pauri and Rudraprayag, while other districts, such as Champawat, Almora, and Bageshwar, recorded lower yet persistent frequencies," Prof. Sati noted.
Beyond immediate destruction, the study also points to longer-term demographic consequences. It highlights that approximately 700 villages have turned into “ghost villages” following major disasters such as the Kedarnath tragedy, as residents abandon ancestral homes due to increasing safety risks and environmental instability.
As climate change continues to alter weather patterns across the Himalayas, experts stress the urgent need for disaster-resilient infrastructure and sustainable land-use planning to mitigate the escalating risks facing Uttarakhand.