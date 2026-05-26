Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth: EAM Jaishankar at Quad meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Indo-Pacific should continue to serve as a key engine of global growth and stability.

He further said that the Quad must focus on strengthening maritime security and expanding economic opportunities across the region.

In his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, he specifically called for "trusted and transparent" partnerships to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific.

The New Delhi meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it.

The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the external affairs minister said in his televised opening remarks.

"At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure. Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships," he said.