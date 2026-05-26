NHAI deploys AI dashcam system to monitor over 40,000 km of national highway

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified more than 600 stretches covering nearly 40,000 km of the national highway and expressway network for assessment of road conditions and street furniture using advanced AI-powered Dashcam Analytics Services (DAS).

As part of the exercise, Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs) fitted with dashboard cameras will conduct comprehensive weekly surveys.

Advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models have been deployed to automatically identify over 30 types of defects and anomalies. The initiative is seen as a significant step towards transforming the operations and maintenance of highways.

For smooth implementation of the project, states and union territories have been divided into five zones: north, central, east, west and south.

The Authority has also issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) detailing the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including road maintenance divisions and survey agencies, for the implementation of dashcam surveys and highway monitoring.

According to officials, the primary focus of the exercise will be pavement conditions, including detection of potholes, rutting and severe cracking. The survey will also cover road furniture, with real-time identification of damaged or faded lane markings, crash barriers and non-functional streetlights.

“Special emphasis will be put on safety of users and encroachments through monitoring for illegal median openings, unauthorised signboards, and illegal parking or encroachments…”

To ensure road safety, at least one weekly survey will also be conducted at night every month to evaluate the performance of road signages, pavement markings, road studs and highway lighting. Other critical maintenance issues such as missing drainage covers, water stagnation, vegetation growth and the condition of bus bays will also be monitored, officials said.

This newspaper had recently reported that after focusing on improving the quality of highway construction, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now shifted attention towards long-term maintenance and protection of highways.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Ministry has launched a nationwide programme to monitor the health of national highways, under which regular state-wise reviews of road infrastructure are being undertaken.