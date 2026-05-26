Noted archaeologist Shereen Ratnagar passes away at 82

Shereen Ratnagar, one of India's most distinguished archaeologists, passed away in Mumbai after a brief illness, family sources said on Tuesday.

Ratnagar, 82, who died on Monday night, was synonymous with Harappan history.

She specialised in the Indus Valley Civilisation, with a focus on its trade networks, social organisation, and decline through empirical analysis of artifacts and sites.

Educated at Deccan College in Pune and at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London, where she studied Mesopotamian archaeology, Ratnagar later became Professor of Archaeology and Ancient History at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies in Delhi.

After retiring in 2000, she pursued independent research in Mumbai.

Her book Encounters: The Westerly Trade of the Harappa Civilization (1981), documents Harappan artifacts like chert weights found in Iraq confirming westerly exchanges.

She also authored Understanding Harappa: Civilization of the Indus (2001), providing a detailed, evidence-driven overview of Harappan economy, urbanism, and intercultural contacts.

Ratnagar also challenged unsubstantiated interpretations, such as re-evaluating Mohenjo-daro's "dancing girl" bronze as non-dance related and attributing some flawed attributions to Edwardian biases, while emphasizing state-controlled production in beads and tools based on distributional evidence from sites like the Rohri Hills.

Ratnagar was born in 1944 in Mumbai and pursued her undergraduate studies with a BA in History before transitioning to specialised archaeological training.

After her postgraduate training, Ratnagar undertook fieldwork in Iraq as part of a fellowship with the British School of Archaeology in Iraq, where she served as registrar documenting antiquities.

She then returned to India and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi as a junior fellow at the Centre for Historical Studies, supervised by Romila Thapar.