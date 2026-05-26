Two Pakistani nationals masterminded grenade attack on Haryana police station: NIA

NEW DLEHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with the grenade attack on a women police station in Haryana’s Sirsa district in November last year, the agency said.

The chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court in Panchkula, names Pakistani nationals Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad, also known as Sohail Baloch, as the alleged masterminds behind the attack carried out on November 25, 2025, along with seven Indian nationals accused of executing the conspiracy.

According to the NIA, the accused have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act.

The agency alleged that Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster turned terrorist, orchestrated the attack as part of a broader conspiracy to target police establishments and personnel across India. Bhatti and his associate Sohail allegedly recruited and radicalised operatives in India through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels, the agency said.

The NIA said Dheeraj, also known as Dhiru, was Bhatti’s principal operative on the ground and coordinated the attack with local modules.

According to the agency, the accused conducted reconnaissance before selecting the Sirsa women police station as their target. They later travelled to Amritsar in Punjab to procure the grenade from co accused Gurjant Singh.

The attack was allegedly recorded on a mobile phone for wider dissemination, indicating a deliberate propaganda dimension to the operation, the agency said.

The probing agency said its investigation established a complete chain of events, including recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosives and execution, and alleged that the conspiracy was planned and directed from Pakistan.

“Efforts to track absconding accused remain ongoing,” the agency added.