'Vote as per conscience' remark by Jharkhand LoP Marandi triggers political stir ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

RANCHI: Despite falling short of the required numbers to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed confidence that legislators would vote according to their conscience, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s victory.

Speaking to mediapersons, Marandi stated that Rajya Sabha elections are conducted outside the Assembly premises, within a designated voting compartment, and that no party whip applies to the process.

According to Marandi, in the absence of a whip, legislators are free to cast their votes according to their personal discretion.

“As per the strength of the Jharkhand Assembly, one who secures 28 votes will win the Rajya Sabha seat. In such a situation, we have 21 MLAs and it makes a total of 24 when we add the legislators of the alliance partners -- AJSU, LJP and JD(U). Since MLAs vote ‘as per their conscience’ in Rajya Sabha polls, therefore, I believe that there are many MLAs who will vote keeping the current political scenario or the development of the country in their mind and must be thinking that the BJP should win,” said Marandi.

Therefore, the party will contest the Rajya Sabha polls and the contesting candidate will definitely contact the voters, he added.

“Given the current political scenario, people are thinking of making BJP stronger. Therefore, I don’t think that there is any problem in winning one seat, rather I think that the BJP will get more votes than required to win the seat,” Marandi said.