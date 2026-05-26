'Vote as per conscience' remark by Jharkhand LoP Marandi triggers political stir ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

RANCHI: Despite falling short of the required numbers to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed confidence that legislators would vote according to their conscience, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s victory.
Speaking to mediapersons, Marandi stated that Rajya Sabha elections are conducted outside the Assembly premises, within a designated voting compartment, and that no party whip applies to the process.
According to Marandi, in the absence of a whip, legislators are free to cast their votes according to their personal discretion.
“As per the strength of the Jharkhand Assembly, one who secures 28 votes will win the Rajya Sabha seat. In such a situation, we have 21 MLAs and it makes a total of 24 when we add the legislators of the alliance partners -- AJSU, LJP and JD(U). Since MLAs vote ‘as per their conscience’ in Rajya Sabha polls, therefore, I believe that there are many MLAs who will vote keeping the current political scenario or the development of the country in their mind and must be thinking that the BJP should win,” said Marandi.
Therefore, the party will contest the Rajya Sabha polls and the contesting candidate will definitely contact the voters, he added.
“Given the current political scenario, people are thinking of making BJP stronger. Therefore, I don’t think that there is any problem in winning one seat, rather I think that the BJP will get more votes than required to win the seat,” Marandi said.
Earlier on Monday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had written to the Election Commission (EC), expressing apprehensions over alleged horse trading by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
In its letter, the party stated that although the BJP has only 21 MLAs in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and BJP State President Aditya Sahu have publicly announced that the party will field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
The JMM urged the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election and sought active vigilance by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, Central Vigilance Commission and Anti Corruption Bureau during the polling process.
Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo also questioned how the BJP was claiming victory in the Rajya Sabha election despite not having the required numbers.
Meanwhile, political activity has gained momentum, with several senior BJP leaders and long serving party workers emerging as contenders for a Rajya Sabha seat, while Marandi’s recent remarks have added a fresh dimension to the political contest.
Sources indicated that a large number of BJP aspirants are in the race for the Rajya Sabha ticket this time. Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash is once again being seen as a strong contender for renomination to the Upper House. However, he is expected to face stiff competition from several influential leaders within the party.
The names of former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das are also doing the rounds prominently in political circles. In addition, Sita Soren, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the JMM, has openly expressed her interest in securing a Rajya Sabha nomination.