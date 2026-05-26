Voting underway for Punjab civic body elections

Polling to Punjab's 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, is underway, with voting through ballot papers beginning at 8 am. The voting is set to continue till 5 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on May 29.

Polling is taking place in 1,896 wards of the municipal bodies which include eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

A total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the civic bodies elections in the state, which are being keenly watched by political observers ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

A total of 1,613 candidates are fighting in 396 wards of eight municipal corporations.

In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates are contesting in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates are in the fray in 218 wards of 20 Nagar Panchayats.