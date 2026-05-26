Women voter turnout surpasses men as Himachal records 78.61 pc polling in panchayat elections

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 78.61 per cent in the first phase of the panchayat elections, with women outpacing men across all districts, according to data released by the State Election Commission.
Around 78.61 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 6.30 pm, with officials stating the percentage may rise further as queues were still seen at several polling stations.
Women's voter turnout stood at 81.82 per cent, compared to 75.49 per cent among men. Voting for 1,293 panchayats began at 7 am and concluded peacefully at 3 pm, amid a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts.
The highest turnout was recorded in Kullu district at 84.43 per cent, followed by Sirmaur at 82 per cent, Solan at 81 per cent, Shimla at 80 per cent, Chamba, Una and Mandi at 79 per cent each, Bilaspur at 77 per cent, Kangra at 75 per cent, Hamirpur at 73 per cent, Kinnaur at 72 per cent, and the lowest in Lahaul and Spiti at 69.4 per cent.
The Gram Panchayat Kunair-Dhamoun, in Tilor Dhar of Kamrau Development Block in Sirmaur district, recorded the highest voter turnout at approximately 97 per cent.
State Chief Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said, The polling was peaceful across the state. The polling for a panchayat samiti would be held again in one ward in Mandi district as the name of one of the six candidates was missing from the list.
Among the women who cast their votes was 113-year-old Manglu Devi. Accompanied by her family, Manglu Devi of Bhadrog village voted at a Pink Booth set up in Seu gram panchayat in Bilaspur district.
She was among the oldest voters in the election. District Election Officer (Panchayat) and Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, lauded Manglu Devi’s spirit, saying her participation in this "festival of democracy" will inspire other voters.
The State Election Commission had set up an auxiliary polling station for all wards in Gram Panchayat Bara Bhangal under Baijnath Development Block of Kangra district, where 101 voters cast their votes.
Due to the death of a candidate contesting for the post of Ward Member in Ward No. 3, Dila, of Gram Panchayat Chambi under Chamba Development Block, Chamba district, the election for that ward has been cancelled and postponed.
Also, voting for the post of Panchayat Samiti Member in Ward No. 12 Mehdi of Panchayat Samiti Karsog, which covers the two Gram Panchayats Thach Tharmi and Parlog, has been postponed as the name of one of the contesting candidates was omitted from the ballot paper.
The Commission will now conduct the election for this ward on May 28. In addition, in Ward No. 1, Brandli-1, of Gram Panchayat Naren under Rampur Development Block, Shimla district, a NOTA (None of the Above) stamp was used along with the Swastika symbol stamp during voting.
Therefore, the election in this ward has also been postponed. The Commission will now conduct the election for this ward on May 30.
A total of 10,854 candidates were declared elected unopposed, including 85 Panchayat Samiti Members, 176 Pradhans, 286 Up-Pradhans and 10,307 Gram Panchayat members.