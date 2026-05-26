Women voter turnout surpasses men as Himachal records 78.61 pc polling in panchayat elections

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 78.61 per cent in the first phase of the panchayat elections, with women outpacing men across all districts, according to data released by the State Election Commission.

Around 78.61 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 6.30 pm, with officials stating the percentage may rise further as queues were still seen at several polling stations.

Women's voter turnout stood at 81.82 per cent, compared to 75.49 per cent among men. Voting for 1,293 panchayats began at 7 am and concluded peacefully at 3 pm, amid a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The highest turnout was recorded in Kullu district at 84.43 per cent, followed by Sirmaur at 82 per cent, Solan at 81 per cent, Shimla at 80 per cent, Chamba, Una and Mandi at 79 per cent each, Bilaspur at 77 per cent, Kangra at 75 per cent, Hamirpur at 73 per cent, Kinnaur at 72 per cent, and the lowest in Lahaul and Spiti at 69.4 per cent.

The Gram Panchayat Kunair-Dhamoun, in Tilor Dhar of Kamrau Development Block in Sirmaur district, recorded the highest voter turnout at approximately 97 per cent.

State Chief Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said, The polling was peaceful across the state. The polling for a panchayat samiti would be held again in one ward in Mandi district as the name of one of the six candidates was missing from the list.