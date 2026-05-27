72 fall ill after consuming food at wedding in Punjab’s Sangrur; govt orders probe

CHANDIGARH: As many as 72 persons, including women, men, children and elderly people, fell ill after consuming food at a wedding function in Moonak in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Most of them are undergoing treatment for suspected food poisoning at the Civil Hospital in Moonak, while some have been shifted to private hospitals.

The Punjab government has initiated a probe into the incident. Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited the Civil Hospital in Moonak and reviewed the treatment being provided to those affected. He interacted with the patients and enquired about their condition while directing officials to ensure uninterrupted medical facilities and prompt treatment.

Taking serious note of the matter, Goyal directed the Civil Surgeon of Sangrur, the SDM and other concerned officials to ensure proper treatment and all necessary medical facilities for the patients. He further instructed health department and administrative officials to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the situation until all patients recover fully.

Following the directions, teams from the health department and district administration reached the hospitals to supervise treatment arrangements. Doctors from different towns were also called in to provide specialised medical care, while some patients were referred to Sangrur for advanced treatment.

During his visit, Goyal expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the hospital. He also sought detailed information about the incident from health department officials, doctors and administrative authorities, and reviewed the ongoing treatment process.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Goyal said nearly 72 persons had been admitted to government and private hospitals after consuming food at the wedding function. He said all patients are now out of danger.