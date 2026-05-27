Administrative crackdown exposes multi-crore paddy procurement scam in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

RAIPUR: While paddy shortage is often cited as an annual problem in Chhattisgarh, the scale of discrepancies unearthed this season has sent shockwaves through cooperative societies, administrative circles and political corridors alike.

A crackdown led by Rajnandgaon Collector Jitendra Yadav, involving inspections and close monitoring, revealed major financial and inventory mismatches in several cooperative societies.

Taking swift note of the irregularities, the Collector ordered a probe, which subsequently confirmed a massive gap between documented stock and the actual grain available on the ground. Action has already been initiated against the cooperative bodies held accountable.

“Using technology and strictly checking facts, we tracked down systemic irregularities during paddy procurement and the weighing process, which were carried out in ways people may not even know about. In the process, we saved around Rs 400 crore this year and have so far registered four FIRs against those involved in the shortage scam,” Yadav told this newspaper.

“The procurement numbers this year are not just surprising, they are deeply suspicious. If an impartial and comprehensive investigation is conducted across all societies, a scam running into hundreds of crores could come to light,” a local source said on condition of anonymity.