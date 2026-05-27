Air India flight with 230 passengers return to Delhi due to technical glitch mid-air

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco returned to New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after flying for 7 hours due to a technical glitch detected midair.

The plane carrying 230 passengers and 15 crew members was flying inside Chinese airspace when the pilots took a U-turn, said sources.

AI 173 took off from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3.09 am today and had flown for 3.5 hours.

“A technical glitch was detected mid-air when the plane was flying above China, and as a matter of abundant caution, the cockpit crew decided to return. It was only a precautionary landing. Had it been an emergency, the pilots would have opted for an emergency landing at a nearby airport,” said an airline source.

The plane flew back for 3.5 hours and landed safely at Delhi airport, he added.

The flight also spent an additional 45 minutes hovering over Delhi airport to dump the fuel it was carrying.

“The fuel jettisoning had to be done as the fuel tank was full, as it was a long-haul flight. No flight can land with so much fuel on board,” the source explained.