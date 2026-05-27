Sporting fraternity mourns death of veteran administrator Randhir Singh

NEW DELHI: Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra led the tributes as the country's sporting fraternity mourned the demise of veteran administrator and former shooter Randhir Singh, describing him as a "true stalwart" and a charismatic leader of Indian sport.

India's first shooting gold medallist at the Asian Games, Singh died here on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji. He lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian, as a sports administrator, and as someone who contributed immensely to Indian and World sport.

"His legacy will remain an important part of our sporting history. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." Bindra wrote on X in his tribute.