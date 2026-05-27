BJP attacks Congress after SC upholds EC’s right to conduct SIR

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party accused the Congress of siding with “illegal voters” and attempting to undermine democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the apex court verdict had demolished the Opposition’s narrative against the voter roll revision exercise undertaken by the Election Commission. He described the ruling as a “political, moral and constitutional defeat” for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance.

“After decisive defeats in Bihar and West Bengal and the failure of their attempts to create anarchy in the country, this is now a constitutional defeat for the Congress,” Trivedi said, alleging that the party had repeatedly targeted the Election Commission following electoral setbacks and questioned its motives in opposing the SIR exercise.

According to Trivedi, the Supreme Court had affirmed that the revision process fell within the constitutional authority of the Election Commission and was essential for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.