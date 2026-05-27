BJP attacks Congress after SC upholds EC’s right to conduct SIR

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Opposition INDIA bloc after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The party accused the Congress of siding with “illegal voters” and attempting to undermine democratic institutions.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the apex court verdict had demolished the Opposition’s narrative against the voter roll revision exercise undertaken by the Election Commission. He described the ruling as a “political, moral and constitutional defeat” for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance.
“After decisive defeats in Bihar and West Bengal and the failure of their attempts to create anarchy in the country, this is now a constitutional defeat for the Congress,” Trivedi said, alleging that the party had repeatedly targeted the Election Commission following electoral setbacks and questioned its motives in opposing the SIR exercise.
According to Trivedi, the Supreme Court had affirmed that the revision process fell within the constitutional authority of the Election Commission and was essential for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.
The BJP leader further accused the Opposition of protecting “infiltrators” rather than genuine Indian voters. Escalating his criticism of the Congress, Trivedi claimed the party’s “agreements are rooted in China, family ties in Italy, ideological centre in England, propaganda hubs in American institutions, and voter base linked to Bangladesh.”
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Supreme Court ruling had settled all legal concerns surrounding the SIR exercise and asserted that voter list revisions would continue in the future as part of broader electoral reforms.
Echoing the party’s position, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Supreme Court judgment had exposed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. In a post on X, he alleged that the party opposed the electoral roll revision because it stood with “illegal infiltrators” instead of Indian citizens, calling the Opposition’s stance “anti-national”.
Senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli also welcomed the verdict and urged Opposition parties to stop questioning the Election Commission and other democratic institutions.