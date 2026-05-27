BJP demands detention centres for Bangladeshi 'infiltrators' along Jharkhand's border districts

RANCHI: The BJP has urged the Hemant Soren-led government to immediately set up detention centres along the bordering districts of Jharkhand to identify and hold suspected “illegal infiltrators”.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, while talking to the media persons at the party headquarters in Ranchi, alleged that districts like Pakur, Jamtara, Dumka and Sahibganj have been facing the issue of alleged illegal Bangladeshi infiltration for a long time.

Shahdeo further claimed that intensified action against infiltrators in neighbouring West Bengal could lead many of them to move towards Jharkhand. He also alleged that the state was gradually turning into a “safe haven” for illegal infiltrators due to what he described as the government’s “lenient stance” on the issue.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also clearly declared that detention centres will be established for illegal Muslim infiltrators. In light of this, the Jharkhand government, too, must take immediate action regarding this grave issue,” said the BJP spokesperson.

The state government should immediately establish detention centres in the bordering districts and launch a special drive to identify illegal infiltrators, he added.