BRO to conduct first-ever safety audit of Atal Tunnel on June 2 amid tourist traffic surge

CHANDIGARH: Amid a sharp rise in vehicular traffic, a safety audit of the strategically important Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway will be carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on June 2 for the first time ever, as traffic during peak tourist seasons has been exceeding the tunnel’s designed capacity.

There has been a sharp rise in tourist inflow to Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing tourist season. Official traffic data recorded between May 11 and May 17 showed that 24,051 vehicles entered through the tunnel and 21,715 exited, indicating an unprecedented surge in tourist and local movement towards the Lahaul-Spiti valley.

Meanwhile, thousands of vehicles crossed the tunnel every week between March 30 and May 17. Between March 30 and April 5, 19,120 vehicles entered and 17,549 exited the tunnel. Vehicular movement steadily increased in the following weeks, with more than 23,651 vehicles entering the tunnel between April 27 and May 3. The trend has continued since then.

The tunnel was designed to handle a daily traffic density of around 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks. However, during peak tourist seasons, traffic often exceeds this limit, with single-day vehicular movement reportedly crossing 7,500 to 10,000 vehicles within 24 hours.

Sources said that taking note of public safety concerns and increasing vehicular pressure, the Lahaul and Spiti district administration recently urged the Kullu district administration to conduct a detailed safety audit of the tunnel. Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, Kiran Bhadana, wrote to Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma in this regard.

It is learnt that the Kullu district administration wants to assess whether additional preventive measures are required to ensure commuter safety during the peak tourism season. The concern is particularly significant as no comprehensive safety audit of the tunnel has been conducted so far.