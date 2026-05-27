CBI arrests Latur doctor, Pune physics teacher in NEET-UG paper leak case

The CBI has arrested a doctor from Latur and a physics faculty member of a Pune-based coaching institute in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

According to officials, the agency arrested Manoj Shirure, a doctor based in Latur, for allegedly facilitating access to chemistry questions for three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, through NEET paper setter PV Kulkarni.

Motegaonkar, who operated the RCC coaching centre in Latur, was arrested recently in the case.

The CBI also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a coaching centre in Pune. Shah allegedly received leaked physics questions for NEET-UG 2026 from co-accused Manisha Havaldar, officials said.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 13.

“The investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. The CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, conducted on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.