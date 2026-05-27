CBI arrests two more accused in NEET 2026 paper leak case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more people in connection with the NEET UCG 2026 paper leak scam.

The arrested include a Latur-based doctor and a physics teacher from a Pune coaching institute.

With these arrests, the total number of accused taken into custody in the NEET UG paper leak case has risen to 13. Both the arrested accused are from Maharashtra.

According to CBI officials, Manoj Shirure, a paediatrician from Latur, was arrested for allegedly playing a key role in helping his son and other medical aspirants gain access to leaked chemistry questions from a NEET paper setter. The investigation also linked him to a coaching network operating in Maharashtra.

Dr Shirure is accused of paying Rs 10 lakh to buy the leaked NEET UCG 2026 question paper from RCC founder Shivraj Motegaonkar and retired chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, who was a NEET paper setter. An official said that the NEET UCG 2026 paper leak scandal has exposed the deep nexus among the coaching networks, paper setters and medical aspirants who are trying to get access to the paper in a fraudulent way.