Centre approves major ED overhaul; sharply increases sanctioned staff strength

NEW DELHI: In a significant organisational overhaul, the Central government has approved a restructuring of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), substantially increasing sanctioned strength across multiple cadres, according to a sanction order issued by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The federal probing agency said the restructuring covers executive, legal, adjudication, systems, ministerial, security and support staff cadres in a move aimed at strengthening its operational and administrative capacity.

The sharpest increase has been made in the executive cadre. The sanctioned strength of Deputy Directors of Enforcement has been raised from 148 to 267, Assistant Directors from 255 to 531, Enforcement Officers from 355 to 606, and Assistant Enforcement Officers from 425 to 803.

The number of Additional Directors of Enforcement will rise from 10 to 24, while Joint Directors will increase from 28 to 49. The posts of Director and Special Director remain unchanged at one and seven respectively.

In the legal cadre, the number of Additional Directors (Prosecution) has been increased from one to seven, Deputy Legal Advisers from seven to 18, and Assistant Legal Advisers from 18 to 36.

The adjudication wing, which currently has no sanctioned posts below the level of Special Director, will see an entirely new tier of officers. Additional Directors (Adjudication) will be created with a strength of two, Joint Directors at three, Deputy Directors at five and Assistant Directors at ten. The post of Special Director (Adjudication) remains unchanged at one, the order stated.