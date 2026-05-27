Congress moves NHRC over Manipur human rights violations; seeks action on abductions, blockades

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Manipur on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging human rights violations in the violence-hit state and seeking the Commission’s intervention.

A delegation, led by Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh, lodged the complaint with the NHRC in New Delhi. The delegation also met its Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian.

In the complaint, the Congress highlighted human rights violations arising out of the recent abduction of Kuki and Naga civilians, ongoing economic blockades on national highways, and resultant non-availability of LPG cooking gas along with other essential items and medicines in the state.

The Congress urged the NHRC to ensure that the Manipur Chief Minister presents a detailed report within 24 hours on the whereabouts of the abducted persons.

The party urged the Commission to direct the state’s Chief Secretary to ensure the safe release of all the abducted persons within 24 hours and present action taken reports on the incidents of abduction, economic blockades and non-availability of LPG cooking gas, other essential items and medicines.