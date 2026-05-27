Dehradun Diary | CM lays foundation for Rs 6.75 crore project

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Kumaon tour on Monday underscored a commitment to both infrastructure and community empowerment. Starting in Haldwani, the CM laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art media centre, a Rs 6.75 crore project designed to bolster press facilities. “Journalists are the bedrock of democracy,” Dhami remarked, emphasising the government’s drive to provide modern resources for the region’s media corps. Later, in Khatima, the tone shifted from governance to grassroots development as the CM inaugurated projects worth Rs 89 lakh. The spotlight was on the ‘Hi-Tech Didi Library’ and a new gymnasium.

‘Bhagat Da’ conferred Padma Bhushan by Prez

Former Uttarakhand CM and Maharashtra ex-governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was conferred the Padma Bhushan for public affairs by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Ganatantra Mandap during the 2026 Civil Investiture Ceremony. Fondly called ‘Bhagat Da’ across Uttarakhand, Koshyari’s journey remains deeply inspiring. Born in remote Palandhura village in 1942, he rose from modest beginnings as a lecturer to become a key figure in Indian politics. Koshyari served as Cabinet Minister in the state’s first government, briefly as CM, LoP, Rajya Sabha MP in 2008, and Lok Sabha MP from Nainital in 2014.