Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam security measures ahead of June 21 test

NEW DELHI: A comprehensive assessment of the existing surveillance mechanisms for the upcoming re-exam of NEET-UG next month, along with steps proposed to strengthen them, was discussed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the high-powered committee created to monitor implementation of recommendations proposed to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency has been conducting the NEET-UG examination since 2019. The exam held on May 3 was cancelled following leaks of multiple questions, and the re-exam has now been scheduled for June 21.

Top officials from the NTA, the Education Ministry and other representatives from the ministry participated in the meeting.

According to an official release, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh briefed members on the additional measures undertaken to strengthen examination security and ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Pradhan said ensuring security in all aspects related to the examination was of paramount importance. “He stressed that equal priority must be given to ensuring adequate facilities and a student-friendly environment at examination centres across the country,” the release stated.

A seven-member committee was formed under the chairmanship of former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan in the aftermath of the May 2024 paper leak controversy to recommend measures for conducting foolproof examinations in future.

Among its recommendations, the committee suggested taking the examination process completely online and hiring permanent staff within the NTA to ensure greater accountability.

More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the rescheduled NEET examination on June 21 at over 5,400 centres across 550 cities in India and abroad.