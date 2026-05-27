DRDO scientist’s house in secured Delhi complex burgled, no arrest so far

NEW DELHI: A scientist’s house in north Delhi’s Timarpur DRDO complex was robbed of jewellery, cash and other valuable items worth around `50 lakh after burglars broke open the gate and entered the premises while the occupant was away.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 23 in the high-security area housing senior DRDO officials. The thieves forced open the door when the complainant was away in Chandigarh and broke into an iron almirah, from which they stole the valuables.

That evening, the neighbours noticed a door open and informed the complainant, who then rushed home around 11 pm along with her husband.

Crime and forensic teams have inspected the premises. The list of stolen items was recorded in the online FIR.

A total of Rs 15,000, foreign currency in the form of 20 pounds and 50 dirhams, a gold necklace set with earrings, eight bangles, seven chains, five rings, four sets of earrings, a nose pin, two sets of silver anklets, 20-gram silver coins, and three watches were stolen.

A police officer said that a case had been registered and an investigation initiated. Police are checking CCTV footage from the residential complex and surrounding areas to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the culprits. No arrest has been made so far in the case. Police suspect the accused may have conducted a recce before robbing the house.