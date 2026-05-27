First hydrogen train in the country to start regular operations between Jind, Sonepat in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Railways has approved the introduction of country's first fully indigenous 10-coach hydrogen DEMU (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) train.

The train is set to start regular operations between Jind and Sonepat in Haryana.

This marks a significant milestone in the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable railway technology.

As per a letter dated May 22, from the Director, Civil Engineering, Railway Board, Kishan Rawat to the Director General, Research Design and Standards Organisation, and General Manager, Northern Railway, the sanction of Rolling Stock has been processed for operation over a dedicated section Jind-Sonepat only, whereas the scheduled maintenance of the Trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti, Delhi.

The necessary authorization for the movement of the trainset from Jind-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions, said sources.

It also called for the provision of 24x7 manning for the control room, with complete access to the data log for the hydrogen refuelling cycle.

Necessary arrangements to ensure the proper security of the entire premises of the hydrogen plant and refuelling facility shall be made to prevent unauthorised access.

This train will run at the maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour and the trial runs were conducted in March this year.

Also, a license has been granted for the filling and storage of Compressed Hydrogen Gas (CHG) in the Hydrogen Storage System from the Hydrogen Generation Unit for dispensing as automotive fuel at Jind, Haryana.