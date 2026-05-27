Goa nightclub fire: ED freezes assets worth Rs 11 crore

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties valued at Rs 11.01 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation relating to the illegal operation of the “Birch by Romeo Lane” nightclub at Arpora, Goa.

A fire at the nightclub in Goa’s Arpora on December 6 last year killed 25 people, including five tourists.

The brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who ran the club, had fled India; however, they were traced and detained in Thailand and thereafter deported back to India.

ED has attached properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The federal probing agency initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Goa Police at Anjuna Police Station and Mapusa Police Station against Saurabh Luthra and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The FIRs pertain not only to the major fire incident, which resulted in the death of 25 persons and injuries to several others, but also to offences involving forgery of documents, including fake and fabricated No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other statutory documents used for obtaining regulatory approvals.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that the establishment was being operated by GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP without obtaining mandatory statutory approvals, including Fire NOC.