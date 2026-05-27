Great Nicobar Island Project: Jairam Ramesh flags violation of Forest Rights Act

Days after the union government defended the Great Nicobar Project, describing it as a strategic and economic initiative aimed at transforming the island into a major maritime hub, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once again expressed dissatisfacion with the government over of the handling of the project.

He urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to ensure strict legal compliance with the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

In a letter addressed to Tribal Affairs Minister, Jual Oram, Ramesh argued that the project proceeds in direct violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and the rights of the indigenous Shompen and Nicobarese communities.

Referring to the Minister's response, Ramesh contested the administration's claims that tribal interests are being protected and that no tribal displacement is occurring. He noted that large swaths of protected forest and ancestral land are being diverted for the project.

He also highlighted several procedural and legal failures, most notably the lack of informed consent from the affected tribes.

"I wish to remind you that your ministry had issued an No Objection Certificate for the above de-notification on November 18, 2020 subject to compliance with the FRA, 2006 and the order of the Ministry of Environment & Forests dated August 3, 2009 that clearly identifies the process to be followed to ensure informed consent of the tribal communities before diversion of forest lands. That process has not been followed," he wrote in the letter.

"There is little truth in the assertion of the Andaman & Nicobar administration that no tribal habitation is to be displaced for the project. It is a fact that the total forest area to be diverted for phase I is 130.75 Sq km and these forests form part of the tribal habitat, used by the Shompen and encompasses the traditional lands and villages of the Nicobarese. Even maps published by the project proponent's consultant AECOM have marked "location of Shompen tribes" within the project boundary. A few Nicobarese villages have also been marked on these maps," he added.