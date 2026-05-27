Indian Army, IAF contain forest fire in Himachal's Kasauli after 15-hour operation

CHANDIGARH: After an overnight operation which lasted over 15 hours and continuing into the day, the Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other agencies, has contained a major forest fire that erupted in the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area on the western slopes of Kasauli.
The rapidly spreading fires, intensified by strong winds and highly inflammable pine needles, posed a serious threat to nearby habitations and even the Air Force station in this hill station.
The dry forest floor, heavily covered with resin-rich pine needles, acts as ready fuel, allowing fires to spread within minutes once ignited, thus the vast stretches of hills around Dharampur and Garkhal have already been charred.
The fires caused extensive damage to large stretches of forest land.
The Indian Air Force had deployed its Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters to douse the forest fire that had erupted.
With the surge in temperatures across the hill state, forest fires have become common. Sources said that the forest prompted the Indian Air Force to press the two helicopters, Mi 17 and Chinook, into service.
They conducted various sorties after lifting water from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.
Four fire tenders were sent from Dharampur to dose the blaze.
Sources said that the helicopters have been cleared to undertake night operations as part of the firefighting mission, enhancing the capability to tackle the blaze round-the-clock.
The Mi-17 crew also utilized Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) during the operations, enabling safer and more effective aerial firefighting in low-visibility conditions and difficult terrain. The Bambi bucket operation was also conducted.
A statement issued by the defense PRO stated, "In a sustained overnight operation lasting over 15 hours and continuing into the day, the Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, civil officials of both Kasauli and Chandigarh administration, and other local agencies, has successfully contained a major forest fire that erupted in the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area on the western slopes of Kasauli. Following the outbreak of the fire at approximately 3 PM on May 26, the Indian Army’s Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate and coordinated response to prevent the blaze from spreading across the densely forested and difficult terrain."
"The operation involved extensive ground firefighting efforts by Army troops, fire tenders and water carriers, alongside aerial firefighting missions by Indian Air Force helicopters undertaking multiple Bambi Bucket sorties using water from Sukna Lake. The combined efforts significantly contained the fire in key affected areas, including Gilbert Hill and Upper Mall, while preventing its spread into vulnerable forest zones,’’ it added.
The statement read, "Army personnel, including both combatant and non-combatant staff, continue to operate under challenging conditions, creating firebreaks, isolating vulnerable pockets and dousing residual hotspots to prevent flare-ups. Aerial firefighting operations are continuing over inaccessible stretches. All personnel and equipment deployed in the operation remain safe. No loss of life or injuries have been reported among civilians or responders.’’
It noted that the operation once again underscores the Indian Armed Forces’ high state of operational readiness, inter-agency coordination and unwavering commitment towards safeguarding lives, property and the environment during natural emergencies and humanitarian contingencies.
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Army Commander, Western Command, visited the affected area to review the ongoing operations and assess the situation on the ground.
He commended the personnel for their swift response, courage and relentless efforts under extremely challenging conditions.