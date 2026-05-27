Indian Army, IAF contain forest fire in Himachal's Kasauli after 15-hour operation

CHANDIGARH: After an overnight operation which lasted over 15 hours and continuing into the day, the Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other agencies, has contained a major forest fire that erupted in the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area on the western slopes of Kasauli.

The rapidly spreading fires, intensified by strong winds and highly inflammable pine needles, posed a serious threat to nearby habitations and even the Air Force station in this hill station.

The dry forest floor, heavily covered with resin-rich pine needles, acts as ready fuel, allowing fires to spread within minutes once ignited, thus the vast stretches of hills around Dharampur and Garkhal have already been charred.

The fires caused extensive damage to large stretches of forest land.

The Indian Air Force had deployed its Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters to douse the forest fire that had erupted.

With the surge in temperatures across the hill state, forest fires have become common. Sources said that the forest prompted the Indian Air Force to press the two helicopters, Mi 17 and Chinook, into service.

They conducted various sorties after lifting water from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

Four fire tenders were sent from Dharampur to dose the blaze.

Sources said that the helicopters have been cleared to undertake night operations as part of the firefighting mission, enhancing the capability to tackle the blaze round-the-clock.