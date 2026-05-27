Indian Navy thwarts piracy bid in Gulf of Aden amid Somali network resurgence

NEW DELHI: With Somali piracy showing fresh signs of resurgence in the Western Indian Ocean, guided-missile destroyer INS Kolkata has foiled a suspected piracy attempt on merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 near the Gulf of Aden, the Navy said on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs of pirate activity in the vicinity, INS Kolkata launched its onboard helicopter for aerial surveillance while boarding teams were despatched to sanitise the area and assess the threat.

The Navy said the timely intervention secured the safety of the merchant vessel and pre-empted what could have been a full-blown piracy attack.

The incident is the latest indicator of a renewed threat from Somali pirate networks, which had been largely suppressed through sustained multinational naval pressure over the past decade but are now showing signs of fresh aggression.