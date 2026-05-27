India’s fertility rate falls below replacement level as regional gaps widen, says Registrar General report

India’s Total Fertility Rate has fallen below the replacement level for the first time, revealing a widening demographic divide between ageing southern states and younger northern states, according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024 published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, in May this year.

The national TFR declined to 1.9 in 2024 from nearly 4.6 in 1985. But the average conceals wide spatial contrasts. Bihar recorded the country’s highest fertility rate at 2.9, while Delhi stood at 1.2. Delhi also registered the sharpest decline over the past decade at 29.4%, while Bihar saw the slowest decline at 9.4%. The divide extends beyond fertility. Child survival rates remain deeply unequal across states. Under-five mortality stood at 41 in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, compared to just 9 in Kerala. Geography continues to shape survival chances. Rural India recorded an under-five mortality rate of 32, against 19 in urban areas.

The report shows a broad decline in fertility levels across India between 2012–14 and 2022–24, measured through the General Fertility Rate (GFR), which tracks the number of births per 1,000 women aged 15–49. GFR fell from 78.8 to 64.6, a decline of 12%. Rural GFR dropped from 86.2 to 71.9, while urban GFR declined from 61.2 to 51.0. Delhi recorded the steepest decline. While the total GFR fell by 29.9%, urban Delhi saw an even sharper fall of 35.6%.