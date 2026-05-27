Kharge digs at PM Modi over heat advisory, says people reeling under ‘BJP-sponsored inflation’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens to take precautions amid rising temperatures, saying people can endure the heat but are “sweating it out” due to “BJP-sponsored inflation”.
Kharge also questioned why the prime minister does not speak about his government’s alleged “looting” of the public.
“We can endure the heat, but the common people are sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Why don't you ever say something about your own government's looting, Modi ji?” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.
His remarks came after Modi urged people to take maximum precautions as several parts of the country witness soaring temperatures and extreme heat conditions.
In a series of posts on X, the prime minister said children, the elderly and those working outdoors are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat and cautioned against ignoring signs of heat exhaustion, which could quickly become dangerous and lead to heatstroke.
“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible,” Modi said.
The prime minister advised people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping out and offer water to others, saying such acts of kindness matter during harsh weather.
(With inputs from PTI)