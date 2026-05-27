Kharge digs at PM Modi over heat advisory, says people reeling under ‘BJP-sponsored inflation’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens to take precautions amid rising temperatures, saying people can endure the heat but are “sweating it out” due to “BJP-sponsored inflation”.

Kharge also questioned why the prime minister does not speak about his government’s alleged “looting” of the public.

“We can endure the heat, but the common people are sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Why don't you ever say something about your own government's looting, Modi ji?” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.