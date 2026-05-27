Ladakh LG orders massive crackdown on drug networks

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug suppliers and traffickers, ordering a massive crackdown on narcotics networks, integrated rehabilitation support and an intensified anti-drug awareness campaign.

He ordered random checks of vehicles at key entry points, including Zoji-La and Sarchu, to prevent the smuggling of narcotic substances into the region, officials said.

The LG also directed authorities to strengthen surveillance in vulnerable areas and intensify efforts to curb the growing menace of substance abuse in the Union Territory.

Chairing a meeting in Leh with senior officials, civil society groups, religious organisations and NGOs, Saxena expressed concern over the alarming rise in substance abuse cases, particularly among youth, minors and girls.

He further ordered random searches of local taxis, warning that vehicles would be impounded if drivers were found involved in drug trafficking.

During the meeting, officials informed that since April 2025, the Psychiatry OPD at SNM Hospital, Leh, had registered 101 new opioid-related cases with 237 follow-up cases, 25 new cannabis-related cases with 39 follow-up cases, and 15 new polysubstance abuse cases with 40 follow-up cases.