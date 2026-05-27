Ladakh LG orders massive crackdown on drug networks

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug suppliers and traffickers, ordering a massive crackdown on narcotics networks, integrated rehabilitation support and an intensified anti-drug awareness campaign.
He ordered random checks of vehicles at key entry points, including Zoji-La and Sarchu, to prevent the smuggling of narcotic substances into the region, officials said.
The LG also directed authorities to strengthen surveillance in vulnerable areas and intensify efforts to curb the growing menace of substance abuse in the Union Territory.
Chairing a meeting in Leh with senior officials, civil society groups, religious organisations and NGOs, Saxena expressed concern over the alarming rise in substance abuse cases, particularly among youth, minors and girls.
He further ordered random searches of local taxis, warning that vehicles would be impounded if drivers were found involved in drug trafficking.
During the meeting, officials informed that since April 2025, the Psychiatry OPD at SNM Hospital, Leh, had registered 101 new opioid-related cases with 237 follow-up cases, 25 new cannabis-related cases with 39 follow-up cases, and 15 new polysubstance abuse cases with 40 follow-up cases.
As many as 64 substance abuse patients also tested positive for Hepatitis C.
Representatives of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) raised concerns over the unavailability of hard liquor at wine shops, claiming that it was pushing many individuals towards narcotic substances.
Psychiatrists also highlighted cases of alcohol-dependent persons displaying violent and delirium-like behaviour in the absence of alcohol.
Saxena assured that Ladakh’s existing excise policy would be reviewed.
The LG further directed authorities to strengthen surveillance around schools, colleges and tourist locations. He also announced that the emergency helpline number 112 would function as an integrated helpline for counselling, treatment and rehabilitation support.
Dedicated response teams comprising social workers, nurses and attendants would be constituted to assist affected families, while DDACs would provide transportation facilities for patients undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, officials said.
Separate facilities for women and juveniles would also be created at rehabilitation centres, while vocational training and skill development programmes would be introduced for recovering patients to aid their reintegration into society, they added.
Saxena also ordered the launch of a mass anti-drug awareness campaign across Ladakh from June 1.
“Drug menace is a serious threat to the future of our youth and society. We must work collectively and relentlessly to eliminate this challenge from Ladakh,” the LG said.
Officials said DDACs in Ladakh had already conducted awareness camps, workshops and outreach programmes reaching over 16,000 people.
So far, 337 OPD patients have received treatment and 53 patients have recovered successfully, they said.
It was also decided to sign an MoU with Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable Hospital for rehabilitation support for substance abuse patients, including meditation and retreat-based healing sessions.