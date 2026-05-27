Nitin Nabin hosts envoys from 12 nations under ‘Know BJP’ initiative

NEW DELHI: As part of the BJP’s “KNOW BJP” initiative, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday held a meaningful interaction with Heads of Mission from 12 countries at the BJP central office. This was Nabin’s first such engagement since assuming the role of National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale,in charge of BJP foreign affairs department, representatives from Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam took part in the interaction.

During the meeting, the BJP President shared insights into the party’s journey to becoming the world’s largest political party. He outlined the BJP’s core ideological principles of cultural nationalism, Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. He also highlighted how the party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought to translate these ideals into people-focused governance, inclusive development and greater democratic participation.

Several attendees welcomed the KNOW BJP initiative and spoke about their own experiences of participating in it. They also offered a number of constructive suggestions for future engagement.

The interaction was also attended by senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr. K. Laxman, National President of BJP OBC Morcha and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from West Delhi; Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Jhansi; and Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department.