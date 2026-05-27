Penpa Tsering sworn in for a second term as president of CTA reaffirms Middle Way policy

CHANDIGARH: Penpa Tsering was sworn in for a second term as president of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala on Tuesday, a move likely to draw sharp criticism from China.

He said his administration would continue pursuing the Dalai Lama’s “Middle Way Policy” despite shrinking space for negotiations with Beijing, while continuing efforts to resolve the Tibet-China conflict through dialogue and criticising China’s policies in Tibet.

Delivering his inaugural address after taking oath as the Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration, Tsering accused the Chinese government of carrying out systematic efforts to erase Tibetan national identity through state-backed policies targeting Tibetan language, religion and culture.

“The 17th Kashag reiterates our commitment to keep the thought and counsel of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at its very core. We shall uphold equitable justice founded on rules and regulations, harness collective effort through principled policy implementation, and move forward to achieve common goals. The Kashag will pursue political and social welfare initiatives with the primary goal of long-term sustainability of the Tibetan struggle until a just resolution of the Tibet-China conflict is achieved,” he said.

Tsering added, “Given the Chinese government’s current policy direction towards the nationalities, there does not seem to be much space for negotiations. Nevertheless, the 17th Kashag remains firmly committed to the ‘Middle Way Policy’ envisioned by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which seeks a resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through non-violence, dialogue and mutual benefit that would be lasting. Accordingly, until a resolution is achieved, we will continue backchannel communications with caution and steadiness with the Chinese government while pursuing strategies to strengthen international recognition and support for the Middle Way Policy.”

Referring to international developments, he said, “The United States Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 authorises sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the recognition of His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. Similarly, the 2024 Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act (‘Resolve Tibet Act’) acknowledges Tibet’s historical status and recognises the Tibet-China dispute as unresolved and requiring resolution under international law. In this context, we remain committed to countering disinformation and misleading narratives propagated by the Chinese government regarding His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and the historical status of Tibet as a sovereign state, while providing factual information to strengthen global support for the Tibetan cause.”