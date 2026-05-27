PM Modi to chair meeting of NDA CMs, deputy CMs on June 10 amid buzz over Cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states on June 10, sources said on Wednesday.
The decision comes just days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance completed 12 years in power at the Centre.
The meeting is being viewed as a major organisational and political exercise and is expected to focus on governance, welfare delivery and coordination between the Centre and NDA-ruled states. Sources also indicated that a significant reshuffle of the Union Cabinet could follow soon after the gathering.
The NDA government completed 12 years in office on May 26, with the BJP and its allies planning a series of outreach campaigns and public programmes to mark the occasion. The celebrations are also expected to underline Modi’s position as the longest-serving Prime Minister in the NDA era.
According to sources, the June 10 meeting aims to showcase alliance unity and reaffirm the NDA’s commitment to achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. Senior BJP leaders and NDA allies are expected to attend, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Leaders from alliance partners, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, are also likely to participate.
Discussions are expected to centre on the Modi government’s achievements over the past 12 years and strategies to strengthen public outreach around the Centre’s welfare and development agenda. Leaders may also deliberate on improving awareness and implementation of flagship schemes at the grassroots level.
Key governance priorities for the coming months, including infrastructure development, employment generation and welfare delivery, are likely to figure prominently in the deliberations. The meeting is also expected to review Centre-state coordination to ensure smoother execution of development projects and sharing of governance models across NDA-ruled states.
Apart from governance matters, the leadership is also likely to discuss the political roadmap ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states later this year.