Sarthak PDS: Union Cabinet approves Rs 25,000 crore to overhaul public distribution system

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the ‘Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling–Income with Automation in PDS’ (Sarthak-PDS), a major initiative aimed at modernising and strengthening India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) over the next five years.

According to Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, the scheme was cleared at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the same will be implemented from April 2026 to March 2031 with a Central outlay of Rs 25,530 crore.

The Minister said the scheme is designed to improve the delivery of food grains to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the country’s mega food security network.

Calling India’s food security programme the largest in the world, Vaishnaw said the initiative has become a global example of inclusive growth and welfare delivery. He added that the new scheme would strengthen the system responsible for implementing the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other food distribution programmes.

The Sarthak-PDS scheme seeks to support state governments in transporting food grains from Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses to districts and fair price shops, while also introducing technology-driven reforms across the ration distribution chain.