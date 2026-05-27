Scientific probe unveils causes behind deadly 2025 Dharali flash flood

DEHRADUN: A detailed scientific investigation into the catastrophic flash flood that devastated Dharali, Uttarkashi, in August 2025 has debunked the prevailing notion that the tragedy was caused solely by a localized cloudburst.

Instead, researchers from the Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) have identified a "cascade of events" driven by climate dynamics in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

The incident, which occurred on August 5, 2025, claimed the lives of nearly 100 people—far exceeding official records of 74—as mud and debris obliterated parts of the market.

While initial speculation focused on sudden intense rainfall, the WIHG’s comprehensive study, titled Plausible causes and documented evidence of the debris flow near Dharali and published on May 10, 2026, presents a more nuanced reality.

According to Dr. Manish Mehta, a senior scientist at the Wadia Institute, the disaster was a complex "hydro-meteorological event."

"Hydro-meteorological events are natural disasters born from the interaction of the water cycle and weather systems," Dr. Mehta explained.

"In the case of Dharali, it wasn’t just a single downpour. It was a culmination of days of persistent rain in the upper catchment areas, coupled with glacial melt, severe landslides, and the sudden breaching of natural debris dams in narrow valleys. This triggered a devastating debris flow in the Kheragad basin."