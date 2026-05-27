Scientific probe unveils causes behind deadly 2025 Dharali flash flood

DEHRADUN: A detailed scientific investigation into the catastrophic flash flood that devastated Dharali, Uttarkashi, in August 2025 has debunked the prevailing notion that the tragedy was caused solely by a localized cloudburst.
Instead, researchers from the Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) have identified a "cascade of events" driven by climate dynamics in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.
The incident, which occurred on August 5, 2025, claimed the lives of nearly 100 people—far exceeding official records of 74—as mud and debris obliterated parts of the market.
While initial speculation focused on sudden intense rainfall, the WIHG’s comprehensive study, titled Plausible causes and documented evidence of the debris flow near Dharali and published on May 10, 2026, presents a more nuanced reality.
According to Dr. Manish Mehta, a senior scientist at the Wadia Institute, the disaster was a complex "hydro-meteorological event."
"Hydro-meteorological events are natural disasters born from the interaction of the water cycle and weather systems," Dr. Mehta explained.
"In the case of Dharali, it wasn’t just a single downpour. It was a culmination of days of persistent rain in the upper catchment areas, coupled with glacial melt, severe landslides, and the sudden breaching of natural debris dams in narrow valleys. This triggered a devastating debris flow in the Kheragad basin."
The report highlights a critical disconnect in weather monitoring.
While lower-altitude weather stations recorded only mild to moderate rainfall, high-altitude observatories told a different story.
The WIHG’s Tola Camp recorded (108.4) mm of rainfall, while the Glacier Base Camp registered (88.6) mm between August 3 and August 5.
This sustained precipitation in the upper reaches went largely unnoticed by lowland monitoring systems, leaving the valley floor unprepared for the deluge that followed.
The impact was exacerbated by the geography of the region. Within one hour of the initial flood in Kheragad, the Talgad and Bhelagad streams also overflowed.
The simultaneous swelling of these three sub-catchments created a force that effectively wiped out the local infrastructure, including hotels, homes, and orchards.
Satellite data from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) later revealed the sheer scale of the destruction: a debris fan covering nearly 200,000 square meters—three times its previous size—had buried the area, including the historic Kalpeshwar temple.
The study also points to human factors. Scientists noted that unplanned construction, human encroachment near riverbanks, and settlement density played a significant role in elevating the tragedy from a natural hazard to a human catastrophe.
Despite the scientific clarity, the humanitarian crisis remains unresolved. While the state government has disbursed a compensation of five lakh rupees per household to 114 affected families, the rehabilitation process for the neighboring villages of Lanka, Jangla, and Aougni remains stalled.
For survivors like Bhupendra Pawar, whose hotel and home were completely obliterated in the disaster, the government assistance feels insufficient given the slow pace of relocation.
"We are still waiting for relief and justice," Pawar told this reporter, highlighting the lingering uncertainty facing the displaced community.