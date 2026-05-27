Weak monsoon fears set stage for fresh Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Amid predictions of a weaker monsoon and lower water levels in reservoirs compared to last year, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are heading towards a major showdown over Cauvery water sharing.

The Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), on Tuesday, have advised both the states to exercise caution regarding the areas allocated for paddy sowing in their respective states, as water shortage could worsen in the second half of the monsoon season(August-September). The river Cauvery originates from Karnataka’s Western Ghats and flows eastward into Tamil Nadu.

Officials from both the states, who attended meetings with representatives from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, emphasise the need for vigilance regarding the acreage of paddy, a water-intensive crop grown in both the states within the Cauvery delta.

“Last year, we had a bountiful monsoon and the sharing of water was carried out according to established rules, but the upcoming water year is going to be a challenge, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a weaker monsoon,” said Vineet Gupta, Chairman of the CWRC, after chairing a CWRC meeting and participating in a CWMA meeting.