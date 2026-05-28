10k jawans to track down 25 Maoists in Saranda forests

RANCHI: In a decisive push to eliminate the remaining Maoist presence, the Jharkhand Police have deployed around 10,000 security personnel to track down nearly 25 rebels still hiding in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum. Despite the recent mass surrender of 25 Maoists, the intensity of the anti-Naxal operation remains unchanged.
Currently, five companies of the Jharkhand Armed Police (Gorkha Battalion), along with one company of the Jharkhand Jaguars, have been stationed in Saranda. Joint operations are being carried out by the Chaibasa Police, COBRA battalions, Jharkhand Jaguars, CRPF, and JAP forces across the region.
Notably, amid the rugged terrain of Saranda, a group of nearly 20 to 22 Maoists—including 15 wanted insurgents—are attempting to flee the forest. Following the simultaneous surrender of 25 Maoists, those still taking refuge in Saranda have become demoralised, but they have not yet put their arms down. Consequently, security forces have tightened their noose over all the wanted Maoists, including two top leaders carrying bounties of one crore rupees each.
Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Narendra Singh stated that the operation is proceeding in the right direction, adding that their forces have completely encircled the Maoists. According to Singh, continuous operations are being conducted in search of the 15 most-wanted Maoists, and their hideouts have been cordoned off.
“Most of the dreaded Maoists have either surrendered or neutralised. I appeal to the handful of those remaining in Saranda and Kolhan forests that they should either put their arms down or get ready to face the heat,” Singh said.
Following the surrender of 25 Maoists in Saranda, 15 wanted Maoists are still hiding in the vicinity of the Saranda Monkey Reserve Forest. Of the 15 currently present in Saranda, six are from other states. The Jharkhand Police have gathered comprehensive intelligence regarding these Maoists—specifically, the types and numbers of weapons in their possession, who their supporters are and what escape routes are available to them.
So far, 22 Maoists have been killed in encounters in 2026; the highest number of fatalities occurred in the Saranda region. Following an encounter in which 17 Maoists were killed, and the recent surrender of 25 rebels, the Maoist web in Saranda has suffered a setback.