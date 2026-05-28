10k jawans to track down 25 Maoists in Saranda forests

RANCHI: In a decisive push to eliminate the remaining Maoist presence, the Jharkhand Police have deployed around 10,000 security personnel to track down nearly 25 rebels still hiding in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum. Despite the recent mass surrender of 25 Maoists, the intensity of the anti-Naxal operation remains unchanged.

Currently, five companies of the Jharkhand Armed Police (Gorkha Battalion), along with one company of the Jharkhand Jaguars, have been stationed in Saranda. Joint operations are being carried out by the Chaibasa Police, COBRA battalions, Jharkhand Jaguars, CRPF, and JAP forces across the region.

Notably, amid the rugged terrain of Saranda, a group of nearly 20 to 22 Maoists—including 15 wanted insurgents—are attempting to flee the forest. Following the simultaneous surrender of 25 Maoists, those still taking refuge in Saranda have become demoralised, but they have not yet put their arms down. Consequently, security forces have tightened their noose over all the wanted Maoists, including two top leaders carrying bounties of one crore rupees each.