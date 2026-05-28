Air India extends suspension of flights to Israel till July end

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Air India on Thursday announced that it will continue suspending flights on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route until the end of July.

Earlier this month, it had announced suspension till June end but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the region, the leading Indian carrier has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.

According to a report by PTI, a senior executive heading the airlines' Israel operations said that the "schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening."

The flights have been "further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation," he said.

In the wake of the West Asia conflict, which started in late February, airlines have been facing multiple headwinds, including costlier fuel and airspace curbs, which pushed up their operational costs.