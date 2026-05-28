Amit Shah says infiltration from Bangladesh declined after political change in West Bengal

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth nearly Rs 340 crore in Gandhinagar North, claimed the BJP had expanded Gujarat’s “development model” across the country and asserted that infiltration from Bangladesh had started declining after the political change in Bengal.

Shah also announced that the Centre would form a high-powered Demographic Change Commission to study “artificial demographic changes” and recommend legal measures if required.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is clear every village should become self-reliant, every village should have every basic facility, and every citizen should have the right to live a better life. This is the foundation of the development journey being implemented across the country,” Shah said while addressing the gathering.

He also claimed that the BJP had expanded Gujarat’s development model across India over the last 12 years.

Linking the party’s electoral rise directly to Modi’s governance narrative, Shah asserted that the BJP now governs nearly 80 per cent of the country.

“The development journey that began in Gujarat has now reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gangasagar to Somnath,” Shah declared.

“The BJP has strengthened its presence across the nation and has now succeeded in raising the saffron flag across the entire Ganga belt.”

Sharpening his political attack further, Shah turned his focus toward West Bengal and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh an issue the BJP has aggressively pushed in eastern India.

Referring to the recent Bengal elections, Shah claimed the BJP-led administration had moved rapidly to strengthen border security after coming to power.

“We had promised during the elections that border fencing would begin if people trusted us with governance,” Shah said.

“Within seven days, 600 hectares of land were handed over to the BSF, while 121 hectares in the strategically important Chicken Neck region were also transferred to the Government of India.”

Escalating his rhetoric on infiltration, Shah alleged that illegal entries from Bangladesh had declined drastically after the political change in Bengal.

“Earlier, infiltration used to happen every single day during Mamata Banerjee’s rule,” he said. “Now, infiltrators have started leaving the country on their own. Detention centres are being built, and our government’s resolve is clear: every infiltrator who entered India illegally must leave the country.”