Amit Shah says infiltration from Bangladesh declined after political change in West Bengal

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth nearly Rs 340 crore in Gandhinagar North, claimed the BJP had expanded Gujarat’s “development model” across the country and asserted that infiltration from Bangladesh had started declining after the political change in Bengal.
Shah also announced that the Centre would form a high-powered Demographic Change Commission to study “artificial demographic changes” and recommend legal measures if required.
“The Prime Minister’s vision is clear every village should become self-reliant, every village should have every basic facility, and every citizen should have the right to live a better life. This is the foundation of the development journey being implemented across the country,” Shah said while addressing the gathering.
He also claimed that the BJP had expanded Gujarat’s development model across India over the last 12 years.
Linking the party’s electoral rise directly to Modi’s governance narrative, Shah asserted that the BJP now governs nearly 80 per cent of the country.
“The development journey that began in Gujarat has now reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gangasagar to Somnath,” Shah declared.
“The BJP has strengthened its presence across the nation and has now succeeded in raising the saffron flag across the entire Ganga belt.”
Sharpening his political attack further, Shah turned his focus toward West Bengal and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh an issue the BJP has aggressively pushed in eastern India.
Referring to the recent Bengal elections, Shah claimed the BJP-led administration had moved rapidly to strengthen border security after coming to power.
“We had promised during the elections that border fencing would begin if people trusted us with governance,” Shah said.
“Within seven days, 600 hectares of land were handed over to the BSF, while 121 hectares in the strategically important Chicken Neck region were also transferred to the Government of India.”
Escalating his rhetoric on infiltration, Shah alleged that illegal entries from Bangladesh had declined drastically after the political change in Bengal.
“Earlier, infiltration used to happen every single day during Mamata Banerjee’s rule,” he said. “Now, infiltrators have started leaving the country on their own. Detention centres are being built, and our government’s resolve is clear: every infiltrator who entered India illegally must leave the country.”
Shah said the high-powered panel would study what he described as “artificial demographic changes” caused by population growth patterns and recommend both policy and legal measures.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to form a Demographic Change Commission,” Shah announced.
“The committee will examine the causes behind demographic imbalance, study possible solutions and also review whether new laws are required. The commission will submit its report within one year.”
“Savarkar did not need recognition from any government because the country itself honoured him as Veer Savarkar,” Shah said.
“He devoted his entire life to India’s independence and became the only freedom fighter to receive two life imprisonment sentences.”
Recounting Savarkar’s years in colonial prisons, Shah narrated how the revolutionary leader remained defiant despite being told he would spend 120 years behind bars.
“When the jailor told Savarkar that India would never become free during his lifetime, Savarkar replied that India would soon become independent,” Shah said.
“That spirit and determination inspired generations.” The Home Minister also praised Savarkar’s literary and social contributions, particularly his interpretation of the 1857 uprising.
“The British called 1857 a rebellion, but Savarkar called it India’s First War of Independence,” Shah said.
“His book on 1857 frightened the British so much that it was banned even before publication.” Shah further credited Savarkar for fighting untouchability and supporting social reform movements, saying the freedom fighter had worked to empower Dalits and strengthen Indian languages during a deeply divided era.
“Savarkar worked against untouchability, promoted Indian languages and even helped build temples for the Dalit community,” Shah added, wrapping up a speech that moved seamlessly from development politics to nationalism, border security and ideological mobilisation.